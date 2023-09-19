(WHTM) – Butternut squash sold at Costco is being recalled due to the detection of E. coli, according to Safeway Fresh Foods.

In a letter sent to Costco members, Safeway Fresh Foods in Vineland, New Jersey announced they are initiating a voluntary recall of a single date code for processed butternut squash.

The company says the only product affected is that with the 9/19/23 date printed on the packaging. If you have this date printed on your product, do not consume it.

The E. coli O45 was detected during routine testing at the Safeway Fresh Foods lab.

A list of locations that sold the product includes two Pennsylvania Costcos in the Pittsburgh area (Robinson and Homestead). Other locations affected are based in Washington D.C., Virginia, and Maryland.

Those who purchased the product can return it to their local Costco for a full refund.

Customers can call Safeway Fresh Foods at 1-856-692-7200 Monday to Friday 8:00 am ET to

4:00 pm ET if they have any issues or concerns.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, E. coli are “bacteria found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals.” While some strains are harmless others can make you sick, causing illnesses such as diarrhea, urinary tract infections, and respiratory illnesses.

The CDC says most people who get sick notice it three to four days after consuming something that contains the bacteria, however, illnesses can begin 1-10 days after.