(WHTM) — The United States Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that thousands of whole cantaloupe that were sold in 19 states have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

The recall includes 6,456 cases of Eagle Produce’s Kandy brand Whole Cantaloupe with the following number and lot codes.

Brand Item Description UPC number Code Lot Code Kandy Whole Cantaloupe 4050 797901 Kandy Whole Cantaloupe 4050 797900 Kandy Whole Cantaloupe 4050 804918

The recalled fruit was sold between September 5 and September 16 in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington D.C. and sold in various retail supermarkets.

Recalled Cantaloupe

No other products or lot code dates are included in this recall.

As of September 27, there were no reported illnesses attributed to the recalled cantaloupe.

The FDA says customers who purchased the recalled fruit should not consume it and should throw it out.

Consumers can also contact Eagle Produce LLC for more information at 1-800-627-8674 between Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone who is concerned about an illness from consumption of this product should contact a healthcare provider.