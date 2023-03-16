(WHTM) — The US Consumer Product Safety Commission says a carbon monoxide detector sold on Amazon may fail to alert consumers to the presence of hazardous carbon monoxide.

According to the commission, the Glbusion and Cuzmak digital display carbon monoxide detectors can fail to alert the presence of deadly carbon monoxide gas, which can make injury or death very likely.

Carbon monoxide sensitivity tests performed on the alarms by the CPSC found that they failed to alert when exposed to pre-determined concentrations of the poisonous gas, which is a violation of a voluntary safety standard.

The CO detectors are made of white plastic, with approximate dimensions of 4 x 1.5 x 4 inches, featuring a digital display. The CO detectors are advertised to detect dangerous levels of carbon monoxide and alert with a flashing red LED and a loud alarm pattern.

Model No. AJ-938 was sold under the Amazon ASIN B093Y1KK5Q and B093Y637CM; and Model No. CD01 was sold under the Amazon ASIN B07MPVK6HG and B07K44HLCV. The CO detectors were sold on Amazon.com for between $16 and $40.

The Commission urges consumers not to purchase or sell the CO detectors. If you have already purchased them, you are asked to stop using them and dispose of them immediately.

Consumers should install CO detectors on each level of their homes and outside separate sleeping areas. CO detectors should be battery-operated or have battery backup.