(WHTM) – Thousands of Carhartt work pants are being recalled, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Around 32,505 Carhartt Men’s Force Relaxed 5 Pocket Work Pants have been recalled due to an elastic drawstring hem near the ankle of the pants which can pose as a fall hazard.

The product number is 105222 and can be found on a tag on the inside seam near the waistband. The colors of the product sold were gray and brown and includes all sizes.

Consumers should stop using the recalled work pants immediately and return them to Dick’s Sporting Goods or Carhartt for a full refund.

The consumer may also cut the loop out of the hems and send a photo to Carhartt at just_ask_us@carhartt.com for a full refund.

Contact Carhartt toll-free at 888-894-7601 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, email at just_ask_us@carhartt.com, Online at www.Carhartt.com/recall or www.Carhartt.com and click on the “Men’s Force Relaxed 5 Pocket Work Pants Recall” for more information.

No injuries have been reported at this time.