(WHTM) – Chamberlain Group has issued a recall affecting more than 96,000 LiftMaster myQ garage door control panels sold in the United States and more than 19,000 sold in Canada.

According to a recall from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, “the control panel’s secondary entrapment protection system can fail, causing the garage door to close even with an obstruction present, posing an entrapment hazard.”

No injuries have been reported in the United States.

The control panels are sold individually or with wall-mount residential jackshaft garage door openers manufactured between March and October 2022.

The manufacture date, in MM/YY format, the model number and the UPC code are printed on a label located on the back of the unit. The following units are the model numbers and UPC codes included in this recall:

Model Numbers UPC Codes 8500MC 012381203536 8500CMC 012381203529 8500RGDMC 012381203543 RJO20MC 012381188246 RJO20CMC 012381191277 RJO20CHMC 012381191277 889LMMC 012381203611 889RGDMC 012381203628 041A7928-3MC 012381204304

The units were sold online and in stores at The Home Depot, Lowes, Menards, and other stores and distributors nationwide for about $60, when sold as an accessory, and between $500 and $700, when sold as a bundle.

Consumers should immediately contact the Chamberlain Group to receive a free repair kit, including shipping. The repair kit consists of a replacement garage door control panel and installation instructions.

Installation instructions can also be found on the Chamberlain Group website. Chamberlain Group is contacting all known purchasers directly, according to the USCPSC.