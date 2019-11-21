Cheese Nips recalled over possible plastic pieces

Mondelēz Global LLC is recalling certain 11-ounce boxes of Cheese Nips crackers that may contain plastic pieces.

The company says small food-grade yellow plastic pieces from a dough scraper may have gotten into the crackers during the production process.

Mondelēz Global says it became aware of the issue when yellow plastic pieces were noticed on the manufacturing equipment.

The recall is limited exclusively to 11-ounce boxes of Cheese Nips with a UPC of 044000-034535 and “best when used by” dates of 18MAY20, 19MAY20 and 20MAY20.

There have been no reports of injury or illness.

The company said people who have the crackers should throw them away.

