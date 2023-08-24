(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that Ecnup Kids Bike Helmets sold exclusively on Amazon have been recalled for a potential risk of head injury.

According to the commission, the multi-purpose helmets do not comply with federal safety requirements for coverage, positional stability, and labeling. As a result, the helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

The recall includes Ecnup Kids Bike Helmets in size Extra Small (XS), fitting a head circumference of about 18-1/2 to 20-1/2 inches. The helmets come in the colors pink, purple, blue, “dinosaur blue” or “aqua ocean world” with red removable padding, black straps, and a black buckle.

Recalled Ecnup helmet in purple

Recalled Ecnup helmet in purple (rear view)

Recalled Ecnup helmets

The serial number SL712-202201 and November 2022 are both printed on a white label on the inside of the helmet.

The commission says consumers should stop using the recalled helmets and contact Ecnup for a full refund.

To receive the refund consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps and email photos of the helmet with the straps cut off to bikebikeliu@hotmail.com to prove destruction.

Consumers should then dispose of the recalled helmet. Ecnup is also contacting purchasers directly.

Consumer Contact

Ecnup by email at bikebikeliu@hotmail.com or through the messaging portal on Amazon.com.