(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that CUPKIN Stainless Steel Children’s Cups have been recalled due to a lead content violation.

According to the commission, the cups contain levels of lead that exceed the amount permitted federal lead content ban.

Lead is toxic and if consumed can cause negative health effects.

Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recall includes both 8 and 12 oz CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups that were sold in pairs.

The recalled products were sold in blue and green, pink and purple, blue and gray, peach and teal, black and white, coral and yellow, green and pink, polignac and potpourri, brown and peach, rust and salmon, aqua and periwinkle, and cobalt and mint. “Cupkin” is written at the bottom.

The cups were sold online on Amazon and Cupkin.com from January 2018 through March 2023 for about $20.

The commission says consumers should immediately take the cups away from children and stop using them.

Consumers should contact Soojimus for a full refund.

According to the commission, no injuries were reported.

Soojimus toll-free at 888-721-0096 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT, email at CPSC@Cupkin.com, or online at https://www.cupkin.com and click on “Voluntary Recall of our Kids Cups” at the top of the page for more information or https://www.cupkin.com/pages/recall and click on https://www.cupkin.com/pages/recall-refund to fill out the Recall Refund Request form and click “Submit Form” at the bottom of page when you have completed the form.