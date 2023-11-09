(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that more than 13,000 children’s nightgowns have been recalled due to a burn hazard.
According to the commission, the nightgowns fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
To date, no injuries have been reported, according to the commission.
The nightgowns, which were sold exclusively on Amazon, were sold by iMOONZZZ.
Four styles of iMOONZZZ nightgowns have been recalled. They were sold in sizes sold in sizes 3-4T, 5-6 Years, 6-7 Years, 7-8 Years, 8-9 Years, and 10-12 Years. Consumers can find “iMOONZZZ,” “Made in China,” the size, the fiber content and the washing instructions printed on the nightgown’s sewn-in, side-seam label.
|Style
|Style Color
|Fabric content
|Nightgowns for Girls, Long Vintage Soft Cotton Sleepwear, Full Length Nightdress
|White, pink, blue, Vintage floral, Sakura, Rainbow Castle, Colorful Floral, Sweet Rose, Striped Flowers
|100% Cotton
|Nightgowns for Girls, Long Vintage Soft Cotton Sleepwear, Full Length Short Sleeve Nightdress
|White, pink, blue, Vintage Floral, Sakura
|100% Cotton
|Nightgowns for Girls, Soft Cotton Long Sleeve Sleepwear, Full Length Mesh Nightdress
|White
|Shell: 100% Polyester, Lining: 95% Cotton,5% Spandex
|Girls Princess Nightgown, Winter Soft Fleece Long Sleeve Sleepwear
|Blue, white, pink
|95% Polyester, 5% Elastane
The commission is telling consumers to immediately stop using the recalled nightgowns. Consumers can also contact iMOONZZZ for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers will be asked to destroy the nightgowns by cutting them in half, sending iMOONZZZ a photo by email at imoonzzz-recall@cdreame.com.
The nightgowns were sold on Amazon between March 2023 and June 2023 for $20 to $29.