(WHTM) – Children’s bamboo plates are being recalled due to elevated toxic chemicals that could cause adverse health effects.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 1,665 Primark bamboo plates are being recalled due to the elevated levels of lead and formaldehyde.

The plates were sold for about $8 in the shapes of a bunny, a bear, Winnie the Pooh, and a rainbow.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled plates away from children, stop using them and return them to a Primark store for a full refund. Consumers can also contact Primark for instructions on how to properly dispose of the product and also receive a full refund.

Primark can be contacted at 617-946-3236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online.

No injuries have been reported at this time.