(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that The FORT’s Children’s play tents have been recalled due to laceration and choking hazards.

According to the commission, magnets that connect various parts of the forts can become dislodged, creating potential choking and laceration hazards.

According to the commission, there have so far been 17 reports of loose or broken magnets associated with the play tents. The commission said this has resulted in laceration injuries to two adults and a pinched finger to one child.

Recalled The Fort Children’s Play Tent (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The recall affects 13,250 play tents that were sold in 12 different colors. The tents consist of 12 cushions made of polyurethane foam in various shapes (squares, rectangles, half-moons, triangles and arches) that are covered with a durable synthetic leather fabric.

When constructed, the tents measure about 30 inches high and 26 inches wide.

The commission is telling consumers to dispose of recalled tents and not to resell or donate them.

The FORT is no longer in business, so there is no remedy for consumers. The commission reminds consumers that it is against federal law to sell or distribute recalled products.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The recalled products were sold online at www.getthefort.com and www.zulily.com from July 2021 through November 2022 for between $200 and $400.

For more information, call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772.