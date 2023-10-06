(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Commission announced Thursday that Rene Rofe Girl Children’s Blanket Sleepers and Hooded Robes, by International Intimates, have been recalled due to a burn and flammability hazard.

According to the commission, the recalled items do not meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear.

The recall includes Rene Rofe Girl Children’s Blanket sleepers and hooded robes sold in sizes for ages 6 – 14 years.

Recalled Blanket Sleepers (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Children’s Hooded Robes (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The commission says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sleepwear and take the products away from children. Consumers can also contact International Intimates for a full refund.

To receive the refund consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half, then send a photo to International Intimates by email at recall@renerofe.com.

Consumers can find the size, “Rene Rofe Girl,” Style # 426989 or 436989, PO #JZJ0005, washing instructions, and Date 6/1 printed on the items’ label.

One of the following GPU #’s can also be found ACG2103, ACG2101, ACG2106, ACG2107, ACG2104, ACG2109, ACG2105, ACG2102, ACG2108, ACG2112, ACG2110, ACG2115, ACG2116, ACG2113, ACG2118, ACG2114, ACG2111, ACG2117.

The recalled sleepwear was sold online at Amazon.com, Fashionnova.com, Ruelala.com and at children’s clothing stores across the country from November 2021 through January 2023 for about $15.

Consumer Contact

International Intimates Inc. toll-free at 877-623-2536 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@renerofe.com, or online at https://www.renerofe.com/pages/recall or https://www.renerofe.com/ and click on “U.S. Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.