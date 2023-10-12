(WHTM) – Betty Lou’s Inc. is recalling its Stabilyze Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter nutrition bar due to an undeclared allergen.

According to the company, the bars sold at retailers in 26 states, including Pennsylvania, have an undeclared sesame allergen that could cause serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if consumed by someone with an allergy or sensitivity.

The company says they initiated the recall after discovering the natural peanut flavoring used in the bars contains sesame oil, which was not declared on their nutrition labels.

No reports of illnesses or injuries have been recorded.

Individual 1.76 oz packages are marked with UPC 0 16073 00213 1, or packaged into 12ct displays box with UPC 0 16073 00223 0.

Packages with BB 05APR24 0053 are affected in this recall.

Betty Lou’s Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Sesame in Stabilyze Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter

States where the bars have been recalled include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Anyone with a sesame allergy or sensitivity who has this product should not consume it and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Betty Lou’s Inc. at 503-434-5205 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST, Monday-Friday.