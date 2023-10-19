(WHTM) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that Braga Fresh Inc. has issued a recall of the Wegmans Organic Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit 8oz bag from Wegmans stores.

The recall was issued because the product had incorrect condiment ingredients. Egg is not listed on the product label and therefore poses a risk to people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs.

The recalled salad kits were sold in bags from refrigerated display cases in the produce department. They can be identified by both the UPC code 0 77890 55911 6 with Best if Used By Date Oct. 27, 2023, and Lot Code: BFFS282B4.

All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves, according to the FDA.

No illnesses nor allergic reactions have been reported to date.

The recall does not affect any other Wegmans Organic or Braga Fresh products.

Store: Wegmans Product UPC: 0 77890 55911 6 Lot Code: BFFS282B4 Best If Used By Date: OCT 27 2023 Pack Size: 8 OZ. Multi-State Distribution NY, PA, NJ, MD, MA, VA, NC, DE & DC Dates Product Available for Purchase: 10/14/23-10/17/23

Consumers who have the recalled salad kits product throw them away. Those who purchased the kits at Wegmans can also bring a valid receipt to the store for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. EST or on Saturday and Sunday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.