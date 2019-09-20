Chronicle recalls collectible helmets for risk of mold exposure

by: WHTM Staff

GRAPEVINE, Texas (WHTM) – About 20,000 collectible helmets sold by Gamestop have been recalled for possible mold.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says mold can be present on the fabric insert inside Chronicle T-51b Power Armor Helmets, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in people with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.

The one-size-fits-all helmet is made of ABS plastic and has a polyester/cotton blend fabric liner with elastic. The product name “T-51b” and “Power Armor Helmet” appears on the packaging.

The helmets were sold online at GameStop.com in June 2019 for about $150.

The safety agency said people should immediately stop using the recalled collectible helmets and contact GameStop for a full refund and return instructions.

GameStop is contacting all known purchasers directly.

