(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that Wild Country Superlight Rocks Cables have been recalled due to a falling hazard.

According to the commission, when exposed to seaside conditions the cable’s wire chocks can get corroded causing them to weaken and break.

According to the commission, there were no reported injuries in the U.S.

The recall includes Wild Country brand Superlight Rocks (model number 40-RSL) and Superlight Rocks Set 1-6 (model number 40-RSLSET) single cable wire chocks.

Superlight Rocks were sold in sets of six as well as individually in six different sizes and colors. These include size 1 purple, size 2 green, size 3 silver, size 4 gold, size 5 blue, and size 6 red.

The brand name, product name, and batch code can all be found on the swage on the chock.

Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

The products were sold at REI, MEC, and other outdoor stores across the country as well as online at wildcountry.com, backcountry.com, and campsaver.com from January 2017 to February 2023.

They were priced between $14 and $16 individually and about $80 for sets of six.

The commission says consumers should stop using the Wild Country Superlight Rocks immediately and contact Wild Country for a replacement. Superlight Rocks consumers can choose to have their current item replaced or wait until the new Superlight Rocks are available in September 2023.

Wild Country toll-free at 844-412-7013 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at SuperlightRockRecall@wildcountry.com or online at www.wildcountry.com/en-us/product-recalls or at www.wildcountry.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.