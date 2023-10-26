(WHTM) — About 115,700 Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers that were sold exclusively at Walmart have been recalled due to a fall and injury hazard, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the commission, the centers’ straps can detach or break while a child is inside posing fall and injury hazards.

The recalled activity centers have a circular hoop base and three poles from which a child seat with a play tray is suspended by three straps.

The activity centers were sold in blue and pink and had two removable toy animals on the play tray and two toy animals hanging from the front two poles. The products can be adjusted to three different heights.

The recall affects the model numbers WA105FZW and WA105GML.

Recalled Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Center in pink (WA105GML) (Photo Courtesy United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Center in blue (WA105FZW) (Photo Courtesy United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The commission is telling consumers to stop using the recalled activity centers immediately and contact Dorel for a replacement. To receive the replacement, consumers will need to cut through the straps of the activity centers and send a photo to Dorel.

To date, there have been 141 reports of the straps detaching or breaking including 38 minor injuries, according to the commission.