(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that Crate & Barrel has recalled its Avena Mini Table Lamps.

The recall is due to a potential fire hazard caused by a loose electrical cord connection in the lamps.

The lamps are described as having, “a handwoven rattan shade with an iron neck, black cord, and house two light bulbs.” They are 21 inches in height and 11 inches in width and 21 inches in depth.

Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recall includes model numbers 601-126, which are printed on a label on the bottom of the lamps.

The commission says consumers should stop using the lamps immediately and contact Crate & Barrel to receive a full refund. Crate & Barrel is also contacting all known purchasers directly.

According to Crate & Barrell, there have been no reported injuries but there have been two reports of arcing or smoking when plugging in the lamp.

The lamps were sold online at www.crateandbarrel.com from September 2022 through March 2023 for about $170.

Consumer Contact

Crate & Barrel at 800-967-6696 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday, or text Crate & Barrel at 312-779-1979, or online at www.crateandbarrel.com/customer-service/product-recalls or www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.