(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that Daikin Comfort Technologies has recalled their Amana Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps due to fire and burn hazards.

According to the commission, the DigiAir module compressor can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards. More than 62,000 units are being recalled.

The recall includes Amana-branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps (PTACs) assembled with “DigiAir” modules.

Recalled units are beige and have a model number beginning with PMH or PMC. “Amana” is printed on the unit’s control cover and the model number can be found on the label below the control board.

Recalled Amana PTAC unit

Recalled Amana PTAC unit

Recalled units have a model number beginning with PMH or PMC

The commission says consumers should contact Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing, L.P. (DCT) for instructions to disable the DigiAir compressor and to arrange for free repairs by a qualified technician. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

According to Daikin, there have been 52 reports of incidents with the “DigiAir” compressor, including 10 that resulted in fires. There have not been any reported injuries.

The products were sold directly and through heating and cooling dealers nationwide from May 2015 through January 2023 for $1,200-1,400.

Consumer Contact