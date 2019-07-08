Disney recalls ‘Forky’ plush toys over choking hazard

Disney is recalling about 80,000 plush toys featuring “Forky” from Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” because the plastic “googly” eyes can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The 11-inch toys were sold at Disney Stores, Disney theme parks, and online from April 2019 through June 2019 for about $20.

Affected tracking numbers are FAC-024868-18338, FAC-024868-19032, FAC-024868-19060, and FAC-024868-19091. The tracking code is included on the sewn-in label attached to the base of the toy.

The safety commission said people should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and return it to any Disney Store retail location, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund.