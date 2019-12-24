Dozens of egg products recalled over listeria concerns

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (WHTM) – A Georgia company has expanded its recall of hard-boiled egg products amid a listeria outbreak that has sickened people in Pennsylvania and four other states.

The recall by Almark Foods now includes dozens of egg products from its Gainesville facility. The egg products were sold at retail stores nationwide, including Walmart and Costco.

The company recalled only certain egg products last week but said a more recent FDA sample from the plant matched the outbreak strain, suggesting the strain may have remained in the facility.

The recalled products were sold under several store and brand names including Almark Foods, Egglands Best, Rainbow Farms, Great Value, Kroger, and Kirkland Signature.

See the full list of products here.

Almark has temporarily suspended all production at its Gainesville plant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports seven people infected with the outbreak strain have been reported. Four hospitalizations have been reported, and one death has been reported from Texas.

