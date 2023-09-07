(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that Lectric Ebikes has recalled the disc brake calipers that were sold on their E-Bicycles due to a crash and injury hazard.

According to the commission disc brake calipers can fail and cause the rider to lose control. This poses a crash and injury hazard.

The recall includes the mechanical disc brake calipers located on both the front and rear of Lectric electric bicycle models XP 3.0 Black, XP 3.0 Long-Range Black, XP Step-Thru 3.0 Black, XP Step-Thru 3.0 White, XP Step-Thru 3.0 Long Range, XP Step-Thru 3.0 Long Range White.

Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumers can find the model name printed on the bike’s rear rack.

The commission says consumers should immediately stop using the Lectric eBikes with the recalled disc brake calipers and contact Lectric eBikes for a free repair kit.

Consumers will also receive up to $100 for the cost to install the calipers. Lectric eBikes is contacting all purchasers directly.

So far there have been four reports of loss of braking power including two injuries that involved cuts, scrapes, and a broken bone.

The recalled products were sold online at lectricebikes.com between November 2022 and May 2023 for $1,000 -$1,200.

Consumer Contact

Lectric eBikes LLC toll-free at 877-479-5422 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.lectricbikesrecall.expertinquiry.com or at www.lectricbikes.com and click on the recalls tab for more information.