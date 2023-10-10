(WHTM) – Cups of edible cookie dough are being recalled due to an undeclared allergen.

According to an announcement on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website, Cookies-N-Milk is recalling their 6oz cups of “Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough” because of possible undeclared peanuts.

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the company.

Recalled Cookies-N-Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

The recalled edible cookie dough was sold in retail stores in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The product was packaged in a 6oz plastic cup with the Cookies-N-Milk logo and lot # 32402342 C.

Those who purchased the product can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact the company at 214-491-6370, Monday through Friday 8 am – 5 pm CST.