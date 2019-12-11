El Monterey breakfast burritos recalled over plastic pieces

FLORENCE, S.C. (WHTM) – Ruiz Food Products is recalling certain frozen breakfast burritos that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

There have been three consumer complaints involving pieces of white, semi-rigid plastic found in El Monterey Signature egg, sausage and cheese burritos, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled product was sold in 3.38-pound value packs containing 12 individually wrapped, 4.5-ounce burritos. The product has a “best if used by” date of 01/15/2021, the lot code 19288, and the establishment number “EST 45694” printed on the packaging.

The FDA said people who purchased the affected product should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.