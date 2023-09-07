(WHTM) – According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC), Emporia’s North American Smart Plugs have been recalled due to an electric shock hazard.

The USCPSC states that around 80,000 of the Smart Plugs have been recalled due to not adequately being grounded which poses an electric shock for the consumer.

According to the USCPSC, there were two reports about the plugs not properly grounded which caused the units to not operate, no injuries were reported.

Consumers are asked to stop using the plugs immediately and to receive a full refund or a replacement.

Emporia toll-free at 844-367-6742 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at support@emporiaenergy.com or online at www.emporiaenergy.com/recall or www.emporiaenergy.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

The smart plug will be disabled remotely by Emporia in which case the consumer should discard the plug.

Consumers who do not have internet access are asked to ship the plug back to Emporia at no cost.

The smart plugs have a white exterior with “Emporia” printed on the front. The recall is for the 120V North American plugs, the 240V EU. The plugs are about 3.5 inches wide, 1.5 inches high, and 1 inch deep.

The smart plugs were sold online at shopemporiaenergy.com and Amazon.com from July 2022 through May 2023 and came in individual and multi-packs.