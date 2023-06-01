(WHTM) – According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Empower Brands is recalling hundreds of thousands of Power XL Self-Cleaning Juicers due to laceration and ingestion hazards.

Empower Brands is recalling around 469,000 of the Self-Cleaning Juicers because the juicer can rupture during use which strikes consumers and poses a laceration hazard, or can leave small particle shavings in the juice which poses an ingestion hazard for consumers.

The recall involves PowerXL models:

Model SHL96 UPC 7-52356-83067-0

Model SHL90-SC UPC 7-52356-83138-7



The model number and UPC codes are printed on the bottom of the model SHL 96 and on the back of the SHL90-SC juicer.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Empower Brands is aware of 261 reports that include 47 reports of injuries that involve severe cuts that require emergency treatment, stitches, bruises, and ingestion of small particles that also require medical attention.

Consumers are asked to stop the use of the juicers immediately and to contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund.

Model SHL90-SC was sold at Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com and model SHL96 was sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club, CVS, Kohl’s, Marshall’s, Target, T.J. Maxx, Walmart, and other stores nationwide, including online at www.amazon.com from September 2020 through August 2022.

Empower Brands toll-free at 866-606-2441 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at juicerrecall@brandprotectplus.com or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall/juicer or https://powerxlproducts.com and click on “Safety Recall Notice” at the top of the page for more information.