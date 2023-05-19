(WHTM) – According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Empower Brands is recalling around 456,000 PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers due to hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing being expelled from the waffle maker during use which poses a potential burn risk for consumers.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the firm received 44 reports of incidents that include 34 burn injuries with three requiring medical attention.

The recall includes the five-inch PowerXL Model ESWM02 and the seven-in Model ESWM03 Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers.

Consumers can find the model numbers and date codes on a tag attached to the power cord, all date codes are included in the recall.

The product was sold in eleven colors:

Black

White

Red

Cinnamon

Gray

Lavender

Lemon

Ocean

Slate

Seafoam

Sage

The products were sold from July 2021 through Oct. 2022 at Walmart, Kohls, Big Lots, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Target, Sam’s Club, and other home goods stores nationwide and online from QVC, Walmart, Kohls, and other websites.

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the waffle makers and to contact Empower Brands to receive a free latch adaptor part and written instructions to complete the repair.

Empower Brands toll-free at 866-276-0063 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at wafflizerrecall@brandprotectplus.com or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall/wafflizer or https://powerxlproducts.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.