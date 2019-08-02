Entenmann’s Little Bites cookies recalled for possible plastic pieces

HORSHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Bimbo Bakeries is recalling Entenmann’s Little Bites soft-baked mini chocolate chip cookies sold in 5-pack pouches due to the potential presence of visible, blue plastic pieces.

The plastic is packaged with the cookies but not baked into them. However, accidentally eating the pieces may result in a choking hazard, the company said.

No other Entenmann’s brand products are affected.

The recalled cookies have a “Best By” dates of August 31, 2019 and September 7, 2019. The UPC is 7203002378 and the lot code is 1350.

People who bought the cookies can return the package to the place of purchase for a full refund.