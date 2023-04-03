(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Board (CPSC) announced on Friday, March 31 that thousands of bottles of fabric conditioners have been recalled due to a chemical hazard.

The Laundress Fabric Conditioners can contain a chemical impurity, ethylene oxide, which is a carcinogen that can cause adverse health effects if there is significant and direct long-term exposure, according to the CPSC.

According to the CPSC, about 800,000 units have been affected. 730,000 of the 800,000 were recalled on Dec 1, 2022, and an additional 13,000 units were sold in Canada. These products were sold online and in stores between 2011 and 2022 for between $1 and $20.

A complete list of these is available here. All recalled products have “The Laundress – New York” printed at the top of the label.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fabric conditioners and contact The Laundress for instructions to receive a full refund. No injuries have been reported.

Customers who have previously requested a refund for these products in response to The Laundress’ December 2022 recall and reimbursement program should not submit a new request.