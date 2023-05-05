(WHTM) — The US Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers and healthcare providers to stop using and to throw out certain lots of recalled at-home COVID-19 tests.

The FDA states that the recall affects SD Biosensor Inc. Pilot COVID-19 at-home tests, which are distributed by Roche Diagnostics.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The FDA says this has to do about bacterial contamination within the liquid solution of the test kit. The FDA also states that direct contact with the contaminated liquid could cause a safety concern and may affect the outcome of the test.

The FDA mentions that none of the impacted tests were distributed through the US government’s Free at Home COVID-19 tests program.

The company has started a recall for impacted tests to certain retailers in the United States. The FDA says around 500,000 tests were distributed to CVS Health and 16,000 were distributed to Amazon.

Courtesy of SD Biosensor, Inc.

Below is a list of lots numbers of tests that have been affected by the possible contamination, which has been provided by the FDA.

53K38N1T1 53K4221T1 53K4292T1 53K38N2T1 53K4222T1 53K42A1T1 53K38N3T1 53K4223T1 53K42A2T1 53K38N4T1 53K4224T1 53K42A3T1 53K38N5T1 53K4225T1 53K42E1T1 53K38P1T1 53K4231T1 53K42G1T1 53K38P2T1 53K4232T1 53K42G2T1 53K38P3T1 53K4233T1 53K42H1T1 53K41T5T1 53K4261T1 53K42H2T1 53K41X1T1 53K4262T1 53K42L1T1 53K41X2T 53K4271T1 53K42L2T1 53K41X3T1 53K4272T1 53K4361AC 53K4211T1 53K4273T1 53K4362AC 53K4212T1 53K4274T1 53K4392AC 53K4213T1 53K4291T1 Courtesy of the FDA

The FDA is advising people that have the tests with the lot numbers mentioned above to throw the entire test in the household trash and not pour the liquid in the drain.

In addition to the risk of infection, the contamination may result in false results, which include false positive and false negative results.

Anyone with questions can email the Division of Industry and Consumer Education (DICE) at DICE@FDA.HHS.GOV or call 800-638-2041 or 301-796-7100.