(WHTM) — The US Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers and healthcare providers to stop using and to throw out certain lots of recalled at-home COVID-19 tests.

The FDA states that the recall affects SD Biosensor Inc. Pilot COVID-19 at-home tests, which are distributed by Roche Diagnostics.

The FDA says this has to do about bacterial contamination within the liquid solution of the test kit. The FDA also states that direct contact with the contaminated liquid could cause a safety concern and may affect the outcome of the test.

The FDA mentions that none of the impacted tests were distributed through the US government’s Free at Home COVID-19 tests program.

The company has started a recall for impacted tests to certain retailers in the United States.  The FDA says around 500,000 tests were distributed to CVS Health and 16,000 were distributed to Amazon.

Courtesy of SD Biosensor, Inc.

Below is a list of lots numbers of tests that have been affected by the possible contamination, which has been provided by the FDA.

53K38N1T153K4221T153K4292T1
53K38N2T153K4222T153K42A1T1
53K38N3T153K4223T153K42A2T1
53K38N4T153K4224T153K42A3T1
53K38N5T153K4225T153K42E1T1
53K38P1T153K4231T153K42G1T1
53K38P2T153K4232T153K42G2T1
53K38P3T153K4233T153K42H1T1
53K41T5T153K4261T153K42H2T1
53K41X1T153K4262T153K42L1T1
53K41X2T53K4271T153K42L2T1
53K41X3T153K4272T153K4361AC
53K4211T153K4273T153K4362AC
53K4212T153K4274T153K4392AC
53K4213T153K4291T1 
Courtesy of the FDA

The FDA is advising people that have the tests with the lot numbers mentioned above to throw the entire test in the household trash and not pour the liquid in the drain.

In addition to the risk of infection, the contamination may result in false results, which include false positive and false negative results.

Anyone with questions can email the Division of Industry and Consumer Education (DICE) at DICE@FDA.HHS.GOV or call 800-638-2041 or 301-796-7100.