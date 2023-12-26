(WHTM) – Whole Foods Market shoppers are being asked to check their freezers and discard two types of frozen fish fillets due to a recall.
According to the FDA, 365 Whole Foods Market beer-battered pollock and cod fillets sold at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide are being recalled due to an undeclared soy allergen.
The recall comes from Tampa Bay Fisheries Inc. and affects products sold between September 8 and December 22, 2023.
Cartons and bags affected by the recall have the following lot and UPC numbers.
|PRODUCT
|UPC
|LOT#
|BEST BY
|365 WHOLE FOODS MARKET “BEER BATTER POLLOCK” (32OZ) BAGS
|9948249803
|32508201
|03/07/2025
|365 WHOLE FOODS MARKET “BEER BATTER COD” (12OZ) CARTONS
|9948248051
|32348201
|02/22/2025
|32628201
|03/19/2025
No illnesses have been reported as of December 23 and all affected products have been removed from store shelves.
Those with the product should throw it away and bring a receipt into the store for a full refund.
Those with questions can call Tampa Bay Fisheries Inc. at 1-800-SEAFOOD (732-3663).