Fisher-Price recalls play yard accessory after infant deaths in sleepers

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WHTM) – Fisher-Price is recalling an inclined sleeper accessory included with some play yards, two months after the company pulled nearly 5 million infant sleepers blamed for deaths.

The recall involves the inclined sleeper accessory sold with all Ultra-Lite Day & Night play yards with model numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24, and DJD11, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The inclined sleeper accessory is the only portion of the product that is being recalled. People can continue to use the play yard without the inclined sleeper, and they can continue to use a changing station clutch accessory and carry bag that came with the play yard.

The play yards were sold from October 2014 through June 2019 for between $90 and $110.

People should immediately stop using the sleeper accessory and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

No incidents involving the sleeper accessory have been reported, but there have been infant fatalities while using other inclined sleep products. In April, Fisher-Price recalled 4.7 million Rock ’n Play infant sleepers after more than 30 babies died in them over a 10-year period.

Fisher-Price and the CPSC said the deaths occurred after infants rolled over from their backs to their stomachs or sides while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Kids II recalled all models of its rocking sleepers two weeks after the Rock ’n Play recall. Kids II said five infants died in their sleepers over the past seven years.