(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that Electrolux has recalled their Frigidaire Gas Cooktops due to a gas leak risk and fire hazard.

According to the commission, the plastic control knobs, which have a black shaft, on the cooktop can crack or break during use. This poses a risk of gas leaks or fire hazards.

The recall affects all Frigidaire Stainless-Steel 30-inch 4 Burner Gas Cooktops (model FFGC3026SS) and Frigidaire Stainless-Steel 36-inch 5 Burner Gas Cooktops (model FFGC3626SS) that have control knobs with black shafts.

Model Numbers Serial Numbers Serial Numbers FFGC3026SS 1F00590006 through 1F11090155 3F53705075 through 3F01309052 FFGC3626SS 1F00590020 through 1F10390342 3F53703455 through 3F00806110 Serial numbers included in the recall

“FRIGIDAIRE” is written on the front, lower left corner of the cooktops.

Consumers can also visit www.cooktopknobrecall.com and input the model and serial number to check if their cooktop is included in the recall.

The commission says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cooktops, check for plastic control knobs with a black shaft and contact Electrolux Group for a free set of replacement knobs.

Lowe’s, The Home Depot, and other independent appliance stores nationwide from March 2016 through April 2022 for about $1,000 (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Stainless Steel 36-inch 5 Burner Gas Cooktop (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Control Knob with Black Shaft and Replacement Control Knob with Chrome Shaft (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Knobs with a chrome-colored shaft can continue to be used.

According to the commission, Electrolux has received 63 reports of the knobs cracking or breaking including one minor injury from a gas leak and one report of a fire.

The recalled cooktops were sold at Lowe’s, The Home Depot, and other independent appliance stores across the country from March 2016 through April 2022 for about $1,000.

Consumer Contact

“Online at www.Cooktopknobrecall.com or online at www.Frigidaire.com and click “Recall Information” under the “Owner Support” tab at the top of the homepage or under Customer Service at the bottom of the homepage for more information or by phone at 800-314-3998 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET or via email at cooktopknobrecall@electrolux.com.”