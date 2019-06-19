Frozen spinach recalled over possible Listeria

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WHTM) – Sprouts Farmers Market is recalling frozen spinach sold at grocery stores in Pennsylvania and several other states because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The recall is for 16-ounce bags of Sprouts frozen cut leaf spinach and frozen organic cut leaf spinach.

Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500982, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21.

Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500991, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the products.

The FDA said people who bought the frozen spinach should destroy it or return it to the store for a full refund.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Healthy people often suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.