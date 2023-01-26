(WHTM) – Thousands of gas ranges have been recalled due to the oven potentially emitting dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, approximately 30,000 ZLINE 30-inch, 36-inch, and 48-inch RG gas ranges are being recalled due to the possibility of dangerous CO emission levels.

This includes the 28,000 ZLINE 30 and 36-inch gas ranges recalled in December 2022.

There have been 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission, including three reports of users seeking medical attention.

This recall expansion involves the oven compartment of ZLINE gas ranges to include those with model numbers RG48, RGS-48, and RGB-48. ZLINE previously recalled gas ranges with model numbers RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36 and RGB-36.

The units were sold in various door colors including black matte, blue gloss, blue matte, DuraSnow, red gloss, red matte and white matte and multiple finishes including stainless steel, black stainless steel and DuraSnow, a cloudy steel finish.

These ranges were sold from February 2019 through December 2022 between $2,300 and $6,900 at Best Buy, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, The Range Hood Store stores nationwide and online at www.bestbuy.com, www.build.com, www.costco.com, www.homedepot.com, www.therangehoodstore.com, www.overstock.com and www.wayfair.com.

Users should immediately stop using the oven compartment until it is repaired. The range tops are unaffected by the issue and can continue to be used.

Users can contact ZLINE for a free in-home repair to remedy the issue. For assistance with the product safety recall via telephone, please call our dedicated service line toll-free at 1-888-359-4482. The Product Recall Call Center is available Monday – Friday, 8 A.M. to 7 P.M. EST.