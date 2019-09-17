General Mills recalls 5-pound bags of Gold Medal flour

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WHTM) – General Mills is recalling certain five-pound bags of its Gold Medal unbleached all-purpose flour for the potential presence of E. coli.

The recall affects only five-pound bags with a “better if used by” date of September 6, 2020. No other types of Gold Medal flour are affected.

People should check their pantries and dispose of any flour affected by the recall. People who have had to discard products covered by the recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 or visit www.generalmills.com/flour.

E. coli O26 was discovered during sampling. General Mills said it has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses.

—

Online: Gold Medal Flour Recall