Giant recalls squash noodle medley after listeria test

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Giant Company announced on Wednesday that there is a recall on Giant and Martin’s squash noodle medley, which is no longer available for sale in stores, after being notified that a sample of the product tested for listeria.

The company asks customers who may have purchased the product with UPC # 68826718585 to throw their medley out.

The product was sold in stores between August 8, 2020 and August 19, 2020 and is now past its August 19 “best enjoyed by” date.

Other UPCs of this product sold in stores during the same timeframe are safe to consume.

Customers may return the item to their local Giant or Martin’s for a full refund. Customers can also contact the Giant Company’s Customer Support Center at 1-888-814-4268.