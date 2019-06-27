Gillette recalls Venus Simply3 razors for higher risk of cuts

BOSTON (WHTM) – Gillette is recalling women’s disposable razors because a problem during manufacturing resulted in a misalignment of the blades, posing a higher risk of cuts during use.

The recall involves Venus Simply3 disposable razors sold in two packages: a Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack and a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack which included one free Venus Simply3 razor.

Venus Simply3” – 4 count pack razors Lot numbers: 9003A17400 and 9007A17400 UPC: 047400315358 Daisy 12 + 1 Venus Simply3 razors Lot number: 9009A17400

UPC: 047400300712

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said people should stop using the razors and contact Gillette to receive a postage-paid return label to return the razors and receive a voucher for a replacement.