GreatCall recalls alert devices that could fail to call in an emergency

SAN DIEGO (WHTM) – More than 44,000 emergency alert devices sold at Walmart, Best Buy and other stores have been recalled because the call button could fail when pushed in an emergency, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves Lively Mobile Plus model GCR4 emergency alert devices manufactured between January and April 2019.

The recalled devices are silver and black and have “GreatCall” printed near the top. The model number GCR4 is printed on the back and the date code 19.01 or 19.03 is printed on the bar code label of the device.

The device is worn on a magnetic lanyard around a consumer’s neck for fall detection or clips onto a consumer’s purse, belt, or pocket.

The recalled devices were sold in April and May for between $25 and $50.

Consumers should immediately stop using Lively Mobile Plus and contact GreatCall to receive a full refund. GreatCall is contacting all known purchasers directly.