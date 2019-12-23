Hallmark recalls candles for risk of fires, cuts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHTM) – Certain candles sold at Norman’s Hallmark stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania have been recalled because the glass jar can break when lit, posing fire and laceration hazards.

Hallmark has received six reports of the glass jar breaking, resulting in fire damage to nearby items, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves frosted balsam soy blend jar candles. Hallmark, frosted balsam and an image of a snowy pine cone appear on the front of the jar.

The date code 9211D, SKU code XKT1747 and UPC code 763795556991 appear on a white label on the candle’s underside.

The candles were sold at Norman’s Hallmark stores from September 2019 through December 2019 for about $28.

People should stop using the recalled candles and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund and a $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card.