(WHTM) – Thousands of hammock swing chairs sold at Tractor Supply have been recalled due to a fall hazard.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Red Shed Hammock Swing Chairs have a plastic support buckle that can break when in use.
Approximately 7,500 chairs sold at Tractor Supply stores and online for about $70 are affected by the recall.
Anyone with one of these chairs should immediately stop using it and contact Tractor Supply for a full refund.
Tractor Supply can be reached online for recall information.
You can also contact them by calling 877-718-6750 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday or from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT on Sunday.