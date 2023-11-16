(WHTM) – Thousands of hammock swing chairs sold at Tractor Supply have been recalled due to a fall hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Red Shed Hammock Swing Chairs have a plastic support buckle that can break when in use.

Approximately 7,500 chairs sold at Tractor Supply stores and online for about $70 are affected by the recall.

Anyone with one of these chairs should immediately stop using it and contact Tractor Supply for a full refund.

Tractor Supply can be reached online for recall information.

You can also contact them by calling 877-718-6750 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday or from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT on Sunday.