Harbor Breeze ceiling fans recalled over injury hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Thousands of ceiling fans sold at Lowe’s stores have been recalled because the blade holders can break, allowing the blade to be ejected.

Fanim Industries has received 210 reports of blades breaking or ejecting from Harbor Breeze ceiling fans, including 10 reports of blades hitting people, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall is for the 48-inch Santa Ana model LP8294LBN. The model number can be on the fan motor and inside the battery compartment of the remote control.

The fans were sold exclusively by Lowe’s from May 2014 through January 2016 for about $150.

The CPSC said people should immediately stop using the recalled fans and contact Fanim for a free set of replacement blade holders.