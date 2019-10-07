Harbor Freight Tools recalls folding knives that may not lock

CALABASAS, Calif. (WHTM) – Harbor Freight Tools is recalling over a million folding knives after reports a locking mechanism can fail to engage.

The company has received seven reports of the knife failing to lock, resulting in six reports of laceration injuries, including four that required medical attention, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The Gordon brand knives are stainless steel with black metal on the handle and five cutouts on each side of the handle. The knife measures about 3-inches. “China” is printed on one side and “Stainless Steel” is printed on the other side of the blade.

The knives were sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores and online at www.harborfreight.com from July 2008 through July 2019.

The safety commission said people should immediately stop using the recalled knives and return them to a Harbor Freight Tools store for a full refund in the form of a gift card.

