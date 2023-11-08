(WHTM) — The Food and Drug Administration has announced that Hearn Kirkwood is issuing a voluntary recall of Croissant Sandwiches because its labeling did not identify certain allergens in the product.
This recall involves nearly 5,900 sandwiches due to the label not identifying that milk and soy allergens would be in the product.
People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Customers with these allergies or sensitivities to soy or milk are advised that they should discard the product.
The products below were sold between Oct. 20 and Nov. 3 in many states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and others.
|BRAND
|ITEM
DESCRIPTION
|UPC
|PACK / SIZE
|LOT CODE
|FOOD
UNLIMITED
|BACON EGG &
CHEDDAR
CROISSANT
|766375253051
|1/5.25oz
|Use By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
|FOOD
UNLIMITED
|BACON EGG &
CHEDDAR
CROISSANT
|766375253051
|6/5.25oz
|Use By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
|JACK & OLIVE
|LE CROISSANT:
CHICKEN
SALAD
|766375795018
|1/5.8oz
|Use By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
|SPRIG &
SPROUT
|LE CROISSANT:
CHICKEN
SALAD
|766375797128
|1/5.8oz
|Use By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
|FOOD
UNLIMITED
|LE CROISSANT:
CHICKEN
SALAD
|766375261599
|1/5.8oz
|Use By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
|FOOD
UNLIMITED
|LE CROISSANT:
CHICKEN
SALAD
|766375261599
|6/5.8oz
|Use By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
|FOOD
UNLIMITED
|LE CROISSANT:
HAM & SWISS
|766375261612
|1/5.5oz
|Use By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
|FOOD
UNLIMITED
|LE CROISSANT:
TUNA SALAD
|766375261605
|1/5.8oz
|Use By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
|FOOD
UNLIMITED
|LE CROISSANT:
TUNA SALAD
|766375261605
|6/5.8oz
|Use By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
|FOOD
UNLIMITED
|LE CROISSANT:
TURKEY &
CHEDDAR
|766375261629
|1/5.5oz
|Use By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
|FOOD
UNLIMITED
|LE CROISSANT:
TURKEY &
CHEDDAR
|766375261629
|6/5.5oz
|Use By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
No illnesses have been reported and no other products distributed by the company have been recalled.
The recall was initiated after one of our firm’s ingredient suppliers failed to notify them the ingredient formulation had changed. This led to products being sent to customers without properly identifying the allergens of soy and milk.
Customers who have any questions about the recall may contact 410-799-9900. 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM EST.