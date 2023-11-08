(WHTM) — The Food and Drug Administration has announced that Hearn Kirkwood is issuing a voluntary recall of Croissant Sandwiches because its labeling did not identify certain allergens in the product.

This recall involves nearly 5,900 sandwiches due to the label not identifying that milk and soy allergens would be in the product.

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Customers with these allergies or sensitivities to soy or milk are advised that they should discard the product.

The products below were sold between Oct. 20 and Nov. 3 in many states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and others.

BRAND ITEM

DESCRIPTION UPC PACK / SIZE LOT CODE FOOD

UNLIMITED BACON EGG &

CHEDDAR

CROISSANT 766375253051 1/5.25oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED BACON EGG &

CHEDDAR

CROISSANT 766375253051 6/5.25oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 JACK & OLIVE LE CROISSANT:

CHICKEN

SALAD 766375795018 1/5.8oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 SPRIG &

SPROUT LE CROISSANT:

CHICKEN

SALAD 766375797128 1/5.8oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED LE CROISSANT:

CHICKEN

SALAD 766375261599 1/5.8oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED LE CROISSANT:

CHICKEN

SALAD 766375261599 6/5.8oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED LE CROISSANT:

HAM & SWISS 766375261612 1/5.5oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED LE CROISSANT:

TUNA SALAD 766375261605 1/5.8oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED LE CROISSANT:

TUNA SALAD 766375261605 6/5.8oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED LE CROISSANT:

TURKEY &

CHEDDAR 766375261629 1/5.5oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED LE CROISSANT:

TURKEY &

CHEDDAR 766375261629 6/5.5oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023

No illnesses have been reported and no other products distributed by the company have been recalled.

The recall was initiated after one of our firm’s ingredient suppliers failed to notify them the ingredient formulation had changed. This led to products being sent to customers without properly identifying the allergens of soy and milk.

Customers who have any questions about the recall may contact 410-799-9900. 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM EST.