(WHTM) — The Food and Drug Administration has announced that Hearn Kirkwood is issuing a voluntary recall of Croissant Sandwiches because its labeling did not identify certain allergens in the product.

This recall involves nearly 5,900 sandwiches due to the label not identifying that milk and soy allergens would be in the product.

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Customers with these allergies or sensitivities to soy or milk are advised that they should discard the product.

The products below were sold between Oct. 20 and Nov. 3 in many states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and others.

BRANDITEM
DESCRIPTION		UPCPACK / SIZELOT CODE
FOOD
UNLIMITED		BACON EGG &
CHEDDAR
CROISSANT		7663752530511/5.25ozUse By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
FOOD
UNLIMITED		BACON EGG &
CHEDDAR
CROISSANT		7663752530516/5.25ozUse By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
JACK & OLIVELE CROISSANT:
CHICKEN
SALAD		7663757950181/5.8ozUse By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
SPRIG &
SPROUT		LE CROISSANT:
CHICKEN
SALAD		7663757971281/5.8ozUse By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
FOOD
UNLIMITED		LE CROISSANT:
CHICKEN
SALAD		7663752615991/5.8ozUse By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
FOOD
UNLIMITED		LE CROISSANT:
CHICKEN
SALAD		7663752615996/5.8ozUse By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
FOOD
UNLIMITED		LE CROISSANT:
HAM & SWISS		7663752616121/5.5ozUse By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
FOOD
UNLIMITED		LE CROISSANT:
TUNA SALAD		7663752616051/5.8ozUse By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
FOOD
UNLIMITED		LE CROISSANT:
TUNA SALAD		7663752616056/5.8ozUse By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
FOOD
UNLIMITED		LE CROISSANT:
TURKEY &
CHEDDAR		7663752616291/5.5ozUse By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
FOOD
UNLIMITED		LE CROISSANT:
TURKEY &
CHEDDAR		7663752616296/5.5ozUse By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023

No illnesses have been reported and no other products distributed by the company have been recalled.

The recall was initiated after one of our firm’s ingredient suppliers failed to notify them the ingredient formulation had changed. This led to products being sent to customers without properly identifying the allergens of soy and milk.

Customers who have any questions about the recall may contact 410-799-9900. 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM EST.