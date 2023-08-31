(WHTM)– The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that TOMY has recalled its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs due to a fall hazard.

According to the commission, the bolts that secure the seat of the recalled highchair to the pedestal base can become loose and allow the seat to detach. They pose a fall hazard.

The recalled highchairs were sold nationwide at Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Toys ‘R’ Us, and other stores. They were also sold online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and BedBathAndBeyond.com.

The recall includes Boon Flair highchairs manufactured before September 2016 and all Boon Flair Elite highchairs. The Flair Elite highchair has a white and orange molded plastic seat with a white tray and metal pedestal base.

Recalled Boon Flair Elite Highchair (model B751)

Recalled Boon Flair Highchair (model B701)

Recalled Boon Flair Highchair (model B703)

Recalled Boon Flair Highchair (model B704)

Recalled Boon Flair Highchair (model B10147)

Recalled Boon Flair Highchair (model B10147)

Recalled Boon Flair Highchair (model B10147)

The Flair highchairs have a gray plastic pedestal base and were sold in 10 color combinations: blue/white, white/orange, pink/white, green/white, gray/green, white, gray, white/gray, white/blue, and red/white

Flair Elite Highchair Model No. Description B751 White / Orange Flair Highchair Model No. Description B701 Blue / White B702 White / Orange B703 Pink / White B704 Green / White B706 White / Orange B707 White / Blue B708 Red / White B709 Red / White B716 Green / White B717 White / Orange B718 White / Blue B731 White / Orange B10147 Gray / Green B11068 White / No Pad B11069 Gray / No Pad B11401 White / Gray The recalled model number and manufacturing date code are printed on a label located under the base of the highchair.

The commission says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled highchairs and contact TOMY for a free repair kit.

According to the commission, TOMY has received 34 reports of the chair separating from the base, including 24 falls leading to 11 injuries such as bruising or scratches.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Flair Elite was sold from 2008 to 2009 for about $380. The Flair models were sold from January 2008 through February 2017 for between $230 and $250.

Consumer Contact