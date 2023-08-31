(WHTM)– The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that TOMY has recalled its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs due to a fall hazard.
According to the commission, the bolts that secure the seat of the recalled highchair to the pedestal base can become loose and allow the seat to detach. They pose a fall hazard.
The recalled highchairs were sold nationwide at Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Toys ‘R’ Us, and other stores. They were also sold online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and BedBathAndBeyond.com.
The recall includes Boon Flair highchairs manufactured before September 2016 and all Boon Flair Elite highchairs. The Flair Elite highchair has a white and orange molded plastic seat with a white tray and metal pedestal base.
The Flair highchairs have a gray plastic pedestal base and were sold in 10 color combinations: blue/white, white/orange, pink/white, green/white, gray/green, white, gray, white/gray, white/blue, and red/white
|Flair Elite Highchair
|Model No.
|Description
|B751
|White / Orange
|Flair Highchair
|Model No.
|Description
|B701
|Blue / White
|B702
|White / Orange
|B703
|Pink / White
|B704
|Green / White
|B706
|White / Orange
|B707
|White / Blue
|B708
|Red / White
|B709
|Red / White
|B716
|Green / White
|B717
|White / Orange
|B718
|White / Blue
|B731
|White / Orange
|B10147
|Gray / Green
|B11068
|White / No Pad
|B11069
|Gray / No Pad
|B11401
|White / Gray
The commission says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled highchairs and contact TOMY for a free repair kit.
According to the commission, TOMY has received 34 reports of the chair separating from the base, including 24 falls leading to 11 injuries such as bruising or scratches.
The Flair Elite was sold from 2008 to 2009 for about $380. The Flair models were sold from January 2008 through February 2017 for between $230 and $250.
Consumer Contact
“TOMY toll-free at 866-725-4407 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or online at https://recall.tomy.com, or https://us.tomy.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.”