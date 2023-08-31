(WHTM)– The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that TOMY has recalled its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs due to a fall hazard.

According to the commission, the bolts that secure the seat of the recalled highchair to the pedestal base can become loose and allow the seat to detach. They pose a fall hazard.

The recalled highchairs were sold nationwide at Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Toys ‘R’ Us, and other stores. They were also sold online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and BedBathAndBeyond.com.

The recall includes Boon Flair highchairs manufactured before September 2016 and all Boon Flair Elite highchairs. The Flair Elite highchair has a white and orange molded plastic seat with a white tray and metal pedestal base.

  • Recalled Boon Flair Elite Highchair (model B751)
  • Recalled Boon Flair Highchair (model B701)
  • Recalled Boon Flair Highchair (model B703)
  • Recalled Boon Flair Highchair (model B704)
  • Recalled Boon Flair Highchair (model B10147)
The Flair highchairs have a gray plastic pedestal base and were sold in 10 color combinations: blue/white, white/orange, pink/white, green/white, gray/green, white, gray, white/gray, white/blue, and red/white

Flair Elite Highchair
Model No.Description
B751White / Orange
Flair Highchair
Model No.Description
B701Blue / White
B702White / Orange
B703Pink / White
B704Green / White
B706White / Orange
B707White / Blue
B708Red / White
B709Red / White
B716Green / White
B717White / Orange
B718White / Blue
B731White / Orange
B10147Gray / Green
B11068White / No Pad
B11069Gray / No Pad
B11401White / Gray
The recalled model number and manufacturing date code are printed on a label located under the base of the highchair.

The commission says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled highchairs and contact TOMY for a free repair kit.

According to the commission, TOMY has received 34 reports of the chair separating from the base, including 24 falls leading to 11 injuries such as bruising or scratches.

The Flair Elite was sold from 2008 to 2009 for about $380. The Flair models were sold from January 2008 through February 2017 for between $230 and $250.

Consumer Contact

“TOMY toll-free at 866-725-4407 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or online at https://recall.tomy.com, or https://us.tomy.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.”