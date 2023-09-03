(WHTM) — The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced that Hillshire Brands is recalling smoked sausage products due to the possibility of foreign matter contamination.

According to the USDA, the company is recalling approximately 15,876 pounds of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products that may be contaminated with foreign materials, specifically bone fragments.

The ready-to-eat sausages were produced on June 14, 2023. The product below is subject to the recall:

14-oz. cryovac package containing one rope of “HILLSHIRE FARM SMOKED SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK, TURKEY, BEEF” with lot codes in the form of the establishment number, line number, and time of production in hours: minutes: seconds, “EST. 756A 20 19:00:00 through 21:59:59 and EST. 756A 21 19:00:00 through 21:59:59” and use by date of “Nov 11 23” printed on the front of the package.

The product was sold in many states around the country, including Pennsylvania. It also has the establishment number “EST. 756A” printed on the front of the package.

According to the FDA, the problem was discovered when the company received consumer complaints about bone fragments in the product. The Food Inspection Safety Service also received one complaint regarding the issue.

At this time, the FDA says that there has been one reported oral injury associated with the consumption of this product. FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.