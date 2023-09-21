(WHTM) — H&M has recalled a bracelet sold earlier this year in stores and online for high levels of lead content.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the clasp on the recalled bracelets contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic and can cause negative health effects if ingested by young children.

The recall includes men’s clasp beaded bracelets. The bracelets are double-stranded and made with glass and wooden beads with a trigger clasp. The beads on the bracelet are brown, green, and orange.

The commission says consumers should stop using the recalled bracelets immediately and contact H&M to return the product in a prepaid mailer for a full refund.

The recalled bracelets were sold at H&M stores across the county and online at www.hm.com between January 2023 and July 2023 for about $13.

H&M toll-free at 855-466-7467 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. CT any day of the week or online at www.hm.com and click on customer service at the bottom of the page and then recalled information for more details or directly by visiting https://www2.hm.com/en_us/customer-service/product-and-quality/recalled-items.html.