(WHTM) – According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC), around 391,800 lawnmowers and pressure washer engines made by American Honda Motors have been recalled due to an injury hazard.

The USCPSC states that the camshafts in the engines have been improperly manufactured causing the starter rope to suddenly retract when pulling start which poses the injury hazard.

The Honda HRN216 and HRX217K6 lawnmowers and the GCV170/200 G5B pressure washer engines are involved in the recall.

The red and black gas-fueled walk-behind lawn mowers have “HONDA” written on the clipping collection bag and the model and serial number are located on the upper read of the mower deck.

The pressure washer engine’s serial number is engraved on a flat spot on the engine.

Recalled Honda HRX217K6 Lawnmower

Recalled Honda HRN216 Lawnmower

Recalled Honda GCV170/200 G5B Pressure Washer Engine

The USCPSC asks all consumers to stop using the recalled lawnmowers and pressure washers equipped with these engines immediately and to contact the Honda Power Equipment dealer for a free inspection and repair.

The lawnmowers were sold at the following locations from May 2022 to June 2023; Honda Power Equipment dealers, Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Lowes, Northern Tool, and various farm, agricultural, and rental stores nationwide.

The pressure washer engines were sold at the following locations from June 2022 to August 2023; Lowes, Home Depot, and other retail stores nationwide.

American Honda Motor toll-free at 888-888-3139 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at powerequipment.honda.com/support/recalls-and-updates or crmshonda.my.salesforce-sites.com/service/pew2c.

The USCPSC states that there were 2,197 reports received by Honda that were related to the camshaft failures and seven reports of injuries.