(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that American Honda has recalled a portable generator due to a fire hazard.

According to the commission, the product’s fuel filler cap can improperly seal leading to a leakage of fuel and/or fuel vapor, posing a fire hazard.

The recall includes Honda Portable Generators with model number EU7000is. The generators are red and gray, and measure about 33 inches long, 28 inches wide and 28 inches high.

Honda and EU7000is are printed on the side of the generator.

Recalled Honda EU7000is Portable Generator

The recalled serial numbers include EEJD-1364963 through EEJD-1366026. The serial number decal can be found inside the access door.

The commission says consumers should stop using the recalled portable generators immediately and contact an authorized Honda Power Equipment dealer to schedule a free repair.

Honda is also contacting known purchasers directly.

The generators were sold at Home Depot, Lowes and Amazon.com and authorized Honda power equipment dealers nationwide from December 2022 through May 2023 for about $6,000.

Consumer Contact

American Honda Motor 888-888-3139 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday email at https://crmshonda.my.salesforce-sites.com/service/pew2c or online at www.powerequipment.honda.com and click on “Recalls and Updates” at the bottom of the page for more information.