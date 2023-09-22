(WHTM) — The United States Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that Life Raft Treats has recalled two of their ice cream products, Not Fried Chicken And Life Is Peachy, due to possible listeria contamination.

The recalled products were shipped to consumers in Pennsylvania and 39 other states beginning August 28.

The recall includes the 6 count box of Life is Peachy, the 64-oz bucket of Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream, and the 2.5-oz bar of Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream.

Photo Courtesy United States Food and Drug Administration

Photo Courtesy United States Food and Drug Administration

Photo Courtesy United States Food and Drug Administration

These products were packaged in laminated buckets and plastic wrap and shipped via www.Goldbelly.com

Consumers should not consume the products and return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Those with questions can contact the Life Raft Treats by email at recall@liferafttreats.com or by calling (843) 695-9806 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

Product Product UPC Use By Dates LIFE RAFT TREATS

LIFE IS PEACHY 6 COUNT NO UPC CODE Up to and

including

BEST BY

AUG 08282024 LIFE RAFT TREATS

NOT FRIED CHICKEN

ICE CREAM 64 OZ BUCKET NO UPC CODE Up to and

including

BEST BY

AUG 08282024 LIFE RAFT TREATS

NOT FRIED CHICKEN

ICE CREAM 2.5 OZ BAR 8 60006 18210 6 Up to and

including

BEST BY

AUG 08282024

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

