(WHTM) — The United States Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that Life Raft Treats has recalled two of their ice cream products, Not Fried Chicken And Life Is Peachy, due to possible listeria contamination.
The recalled products were shipped to consumers in Pennsylvania and 39 other states beginning August 28.
The recall includes the 6 count box of Life is Peachy, the 64-oz bucket of Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream, and the 2.5-oz bar of Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream.
These products were packaged in laminated buckets and plastic wrap and shipped via www.Goldbelly.com
Consumers should not consume the products and return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.
Those with questions can contact the Life Raft Treats by email at recall@liferafttreats.com or by calling (843) 695-9806 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.
|Product
|Product
|UPC
|Use By Dates
|LIFE RAFT TREATS
LIFE IS PEACHY
|6 COUNT
|NO UPC CODE
|Up to and
including
BEST BY
AUG 08282024
|LIFE RAFT TREATS
NOT FRIED CHICKEN
ICE CREAM
|64 OZ BUCKET
|NO UPC CODE
|Up to and
including
BEST BY
AUG 08282024
|LIFE RAFT TREATS
NOT FRIED CHICKEN
ICE CREAM
|2.5 OZ BAR
|8 60006 18210 6
|Up to and
including
BEST BY
AUG 08282024
No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Consumers with questions may contact the firm via email recall@liferafttreats.com or call (843) 695-9806.